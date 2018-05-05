China's Xi free trader to world, champion of Marx at home

BEIJING (AP) — To the world, China's President Xi Jinping portrays himself as a champion of free markets. At home, he's leading a campaign to promote the works of communist philosopher Karl Marx, who 150 years ago famously warned of the dangers of global capitalism.

Xi is using slickly-produced TV specials to popularize Marx among younger Chinese raised in an era of market-style economic reform. The campaign features a catchy theme song, dramatic readings and an article titled "Say Hi to Marx" showing an illustration of the white-bearded Marx making a trendy V-for-victory sign.

It's an uphill battle given the widening gulf between the communist leadership and the youth who tend to be enamored with celebrity gossip and irreverent social satire that goes viral across social media before it is censored.