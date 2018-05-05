|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Markakis Atl
|30
|119
|20
|40
|.336
|OHerrera Phi
|29
|108
|16
|36
|.333
|Pham StL
|27
|94
|23
|31
|.330
|Cabrera NYM
|28
|110
|20
|36
|.327
|FFreeman Atl
|30
|115
|23
|37
|.322
|Arenado Col
|27
|97
|15
|31
|.320
|Dickerson Pit
|29
|111
|17
|35
|.315
|RFlaherty Atl
|26
|87
|12
|27
|.310
|Winker Cin
|29
|87
|9
|27
|.310
|Pollock Ari
|30
|114
|21
|35
|.307
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 7 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Harper, Washington, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Markakis, Atlanta, 23; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Franco, Philadelphia, 23; FFreeman, Atlanta, 22; Grandal, Los Angeles, 21; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 21.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.