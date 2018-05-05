All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA New York City FC 6 1 2 20 19 10 Atlanta United FC 6 1 1 19 21 9 Orlando City 5 2 1 16 16 13 New England 4 2 2 14 13 8 Columbus 4 3 2 14 13 10 New York 4 3 0 12 17 10 Chicago 2 3 2 8 11 12 Philadelphia 2 3 2 8 6 10 Montreal 2 6 0 6 10 21 D.C. United 1 4 2 5 8 13 Toronto FC 1 4 1 4 6 13 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 20 12 Los Angeles FC 5 2 0 15 17 13 Vancouver 4 4 1 13 10 17 FC Dallas 3 1 3 12 10 6 LA Galaxy 3 4 1 10 10 13 Real Salt Lake 3 4 1 10 9 16 Minnesota United 3 5 0 9 11 16 Houston 2 3 2 8 15 11 Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 10 Portland 2 3 2 8 12 14 San Jose 1 4 2 5 12 15 Seattle 1 4 1 4 5 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, May 4

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0

Saturday, May 5

New England at Montreal, 1 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 1:55 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 3:55 p.m.

Columbus at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 6

Real Salt Lake at Orlando City, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 9

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 11

Houston at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

San Jose at Minnesota United, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

New York at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 13

Seattle at Portland, 4 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 8:30 p.m.