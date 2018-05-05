American Inst. in Taiwan holds '#AITMemories' FB campaign to celebrate 40th anniversary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To mark its upcoming 40th anniversary and the completion of the new office complex in Neihu District, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) launched a campaign -- #AITMemories -- on Facebook May 4, inviting residents to share with their AIT memories with the public by posting photos on the social media page.

In the Facebook post, AIT stressed the profound U.S.-Taiwan partnership forged over the past four decades and shared photos of a variety of events held to “enhance the enduring friendship between the people of Taiwan and the United States.”

It listed a number of events and programs hosted since the establishment of AIT in January 1979, including the Dragon Boat races, American Music Abroad concerts, AIT’s exchange alumni network, U.S. Student Visa Day, and speeches by AIT officers about the role of diversity in America.

The agency, which serves the U.S. government’s interests in Taiwan, invites people to leave a comment on the Facebook page by May 28 about their memories of AIT along with a photo indicating the time and location of the AIT-related activity, as well as what the event meant to them.

The comment is required to include the hashtag #AITMemories for the participants to have a chance of winning a special present featuring the new building complex. The photos, if deemed special and treasurable, will be displayed in the new office and in the AIT@40 Exhibit, reported CNA.

AIT is slated to relocate to Neihu in June. The new office complex takes up an area of 6.5 hectares, featuring office buildings, parking lots, consular affairs area, maintenance areas, greens, basketball courts, and others.