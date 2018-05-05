WRONG VEHICLE and Patently False Statements Provided Under Oath to Lee Port Authority Police by Defendant Enterprise Holdings, SubscriberWise Declares

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the profoundly remarkable and revealing 'Voluntary Witness Statement’ taken under oath and “being given of my own free will and not under duress or coercion and involves the facts of the incident as to my involvement. I do hereby certify that I have read the preceding statement and that it is the truth, to the best of my knowledge and belief”, executed on December 16, 2016, and containing patently false information that was part of an official Lee County Port Authority Police investigation.

“My heart skipped a beat when I read the 'Voluntary Witness Statement’ report,” declared David Howe, SubscriberWise founder, National Car Rental crime victim, and America’s child identity guardian. “I frankly felt panicked as I reflected on the implication of this patently false information that was provided under oath by the manager involved in the scheme -- worried that there could be an accusation that I tampered with the file to further substantiate the otherwise overwhelming evidence of fraud and criminal behavior that I previously reported to federal and state officials."

“I decided that I had no choice but to travel immediately to the SW FL Fort Myers International Airport and obtain – under the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers and at the Lee Port Authority Police Department where the official file is located – a newly generated copy that I could photograph at that moment in time,” Howe stated.

“And that’s exactly what I did. I took a photo to provide uncontroverted evidence that I felt compelled to have to protect me beyond all reproach, as to the information contained with the statement and on the official report.

“Admittedly it was a tense experience at the station because I was so worked up and concerned that the file wouldn’t contain this profoundly critical evidence,” Howe continued. “I simply didn’t know who could access the file or what possibilities could exist with any digital records associated with the file. Perhaps I was a bit demanding with one of the officers, making it urgently clear that I wanted to have a new copy and that I desperately felt compelled to photograph the remarkably incriminating information."

“Hopefully, he’ll understand that there are no hard feelings -- just a great deal of anxiety and pent-up frustration on the side of a crime victim who has dealt with this nightmare caused by the intentional negligence and brazen disregard of the good faith and fair dealing covenant disgraced by tortfeasor Enterprise Holdings and National Car Rental,” Howe admitted.

“Nevertheless, despite a few moments of frustration, I’m so glad to have the photograph to substantiate the copy I was previously provided. I genuinely feel profoundly relived now that I have unequivocal proof of what is recorded on the report – just like the undeniable proof of the vehicle condition after I photographed it on day of the predatory encounter and prior to departing the airport.

“Yes, it’s just all so remarkable, the level of human incompetence and failure that my head is spinning. The victimization exacted by this rental agency is literally beyond words. I truly am speechless,” Howe concluded. “I long for the day this nightmare is over.”

