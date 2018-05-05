In AZ, McCain gets visits from Biden, Graham after surgery

WASHINGTON (AP) — A frail Sen. John McCain has been receiving a stream of visitors and good wishes at his Arizona ranch as he confronts the aftermath of brain cancer treatment and surgery.

McCain's visitors have included former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and retired Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman.

The 81-year-old McCain had hoped to return to the Senate, where he's served since 1987, but has been unable to do so.

Still, he has finished work on a new book released this week, "The Restless Wave." And he continues to advocate for a return to the days when partisans could disagree without demonizing each other.

He writes that he would "like to see us recover our sense that we're more alike than different."