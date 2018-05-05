Langer races ahead at Insperity with course-record 63

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Bernhard Langer played his best round on the PGA Tour Champions in more than two years, shooting a course-record 9-under 63 at The Woodlands Country Club on Friday to take a three-stroke lead in the Insperity Invitational.

Seeking his first victory of the year after seven wins in 2017, the 60-year-old Langer birdied the first two holes and turned in 32. He added birdies on five of the next seven holes to get to 9 under and distance himself from the field.

The German star won the Houston-area event in 2007 for the first of his 36 victories on the 50-and-over tour. He repeated as champion in 2008, its first year at The Woodlands, and won again in 2014.

The 63 was Langer's best round since a 10-under 62 at the Chubb Classic in 2016, which he went on to win.

Scott Dunlap and Jeff Maggert each shot 66 and were three shots back. Defending champion John Daly opened with a 72.