Handling of child molester colleague nets 2 friars probation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two Franciscan friars who supervised another friar who fatally stabbed himself in the heart while facing child molestation claims have pleaded no contest to child endangerment charges and have been sentenced to five years' probation.

Robert D'Aversa and Anthony Criscitelli entered the pleas Friday in Altoona.

Prosecutors say D'Aversa failed to tell officials at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown that he reassigned Brother Stephen Baker because of new credible allegations about Baker's past.

They also say Criscitelli was aware that a safety plan was in place for Baker but still allowed him to potentially be around children.

Baker died in 2013 after a settlement over child molestation in Ohio became public.