2019 Copa America to feature Japan and Qatar

SAO PAULO (AP) — The 2019 Copa America in Brazil will feature Japan and Qatar and no teams from North America.

South America football body CONMEBOL said in a statement on Friday the two guest sides were included in the 12-nation tournament because of close links with the Asian Football Confederation.

Japan played in the 1999 Copa America. Qatar is the host of the 2022 World Cup.

Brazil was supposed to host the 2015 Copa but swapped its organization rights with Chile, which won the trophy that year.

Brazil's Copa America organizing committee is still working on host stadia.

The Copa America will be played in June and July next year.