BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Friday's Match
Brighton 1, Man United 0
|Saturday's Matches
Stoke vs. Crystal Palace
Bournemouth vs. Swansea
Leicester vs. West Ham
Watford vs. Newcastle
West Brom vs. Tottenham
Everton vs. Southampton
|Sunday's Matches
Man City vs. Huddersfield
Arsenal vs. Burnley
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
|Sunday's Matches
Preston vs. Burton Albion
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich
Sunderland vs. Wolverhampton
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United
Derby vs. Barnsley
Birmingham vs. Fulham
Millwall vs. Aston Villa
Brentford vs. Hull
Cardiff vs. Reading
Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest
Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough
Leeds vs. QPR
|Tuesday's Matches
Bradford 1, Walsall 1
Scunthorpe 2, Plymouth 0
Doncaster 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
|Saturday's Matches
Rochdale vs. Charlton
Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall
Southend vs. Bristol Rovers
Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Doncaster vs. Wigan
Northampton vs. Oldham
Rotherham vs. Blackpool
Gillingham vs. Plymouth
Portsmouth vs. Peterborough
Scunthorpe vs. Bradford
AFC Wimbledon vs. Bury
Blackburn vs. Oxford United
|Tuesday's Match
Chesterfield 1, Newport County 0
|Saturday's Matches
Cambridge United vs. Port Vale
Barnet vs. Chesterfield
Forest Green Rovers vs. Grimsby Town
Exeter vs. Colchester
Swindon vs. Accrington Stanley
Carlisle vs. Newport County
Lincoln City vs. Yeovil
Wycombe vs. Stevenage
Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town
Coventry vs. Morecambe
Crewe vs. Cheltenham
Notts County vs. Luton Town