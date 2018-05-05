The Latest: University invites Native American teens back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on ordeal of two Native American teens who were pulled from a Colorado State University admissions tour by police (all times local):

Colorado State University is inviting two Native American teenagers pulled from a campus tour by police back to the school, saying it will pick up the tab for them to travel back there for a VIP tour with their family.

The school also said Friday it would refund the money the brothers spent to travel to the school for Monday's tour. School officials say a woman in that tour group reported feeling nervous about the presence of 19-year-old Thomas Kanewakeron Gray and his 17-year-old brother, Lloyd Skanahwati Gray.

They were questioned and released but by then the tour group had moved on without them.

The university says it deeply regrets the brothers' "unwelcoming and concerning experience."

The university says it has reached out to the family but the teens' mother says they're not ready to respond yet.

A Native American teenager pulled from a Colorado State University tour says he and his brother were on campus for just 20 to 30 minutes when officers began questioning them. School officials say a woman in the group reported feeling nervous about their presence.

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Kanewakeron Gray says he and his 17-year-old brother were shocked when they were removed from the tour.

Gray says he believes the brothers were reported as a result of racial discrimination.

He says officers released the brothers after they provided an email on their phone showing they had reserved campus tour spots. By then, the tour had moved on without them.

The university called the case "sad and frustrating" and says it's reviewing how similar incidents can be avoided or handled better in the future.