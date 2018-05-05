Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement to Acquire honeybee

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Dixons Carphone plc’s honeybee software business, a leading provider of digital solutions targeted at optimizing the customer experience.

honeybee offers a proven, market-leading digital transformation platform that makes it easier for companies to design and launch exceptional omni-channel customer journeys. Customers of the honeybee platform, such as mobile operators and other communication service providers, can rapidly create and adapt digital sales processes for contact centres, retail stores, and online channels. This reduces complexity for the end-user as well as internal employees, while delivering a single customer experience at all touch-points and improved business outcomes such as reduced cost and increased revenue.

With this proposed acquisition Synchronoss will further strengthen its Digital solutions portfolio by adding enhanced platform capabilities and speed of execution to build, deploy and manage omni-channel customer journeys through retail stores, contact centres and online channels.

“honeybee’s digital platform will further augment our industry-leading expertise in optimizing digital channels to deliver an outstanding experience to the customers of Telecommunications, Media and Technology organizations,” said Glenn Lurie, President and CEO, Synchronoss. “Our acquisition of honeybee Solutions is a key component of our future product strategy to deliver true omni-channel solutions and is indicative of our aggressive investment in Digital. We’re committed to exceeding market expectations around cross-channel customer and employee experience, as this deal ultimately proves.”

The acquisition is expected to close towards the end of May.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss (NASDAQ: SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

