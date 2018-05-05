Correction: Earns-BlackRock Kelso Capital story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story Wednesday about BlackRock Capital Investment Corp.'s earnings — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press erroneously reported the company's name. It changed its name in March 2015 from BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp.

BlackRock Capital: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $916,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 15 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $20.8 million in the period.

BlackRock Capital shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.24, a fall of 15 percent in the last 12 months.

