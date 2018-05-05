BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2777 Down 64 May 2799 Down 64 Jul 2802 Down 61 Jul 2841 2841 2765 2777 Down 64 Sep 2862 2862 2790 2802 Down 61 Dec 2846 2846 2775 2788 Down 58 Mar 2794 2806 2745 2763 Down 54 May 2768 2768 2732 2752 Down 54 Jul 2736 2752 2733 2746 Down 52 Sep 2748 2748 2746 2746 Down 52 Dec 2728 2755 2728 2746 Down 53 Mar 2747 Down 53