BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2777
|Down
|64
|May
|2799
|Down
|64
|Jul
|2802
|Down
|61
|Jul
|2841
|2841
|2765
|2777
|Down
|64
|Sep
|2862
|2862
|2790
|2802
|Down
|61
|Dec
|2846
|2846
|2775
|2788
|Down
|58
|Mar
|2794
|2806
|2745
|2763
|Down
|54
|May
|2768
|2768
|2732
|2752
|Down
|54
|Jul
|2736
|2752
|2733
|2746
|Down
|52
|Sep
|2748
|2748
|2746
|2746
|Down
|52
|Dec
|2728
|2755
|2728
|2746
|Down
|53
|Mar
|2747
|Down
|53