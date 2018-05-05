  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/05 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2777 Down 64
May 2799 Down 64
Jul 2802 Down 61
Jul 2841 2841 2765 2777 Down 64
Sep 2862 2862 2790 2802 Down 61
Dec 2846 2846 2775 2788 Down 58
Mar 2794 2806 2745 2763 Down 54
May 2768 2768 2732 2752 Down 54
Jul 2736 2752 2733 2746 Down 52
Sep 2748 2748 2746 2746 Down 52
Dec 2728 2755 2728 2746 Down 53
Mar 2747 Down 53