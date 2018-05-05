Spectrio Names Ron Merritt as Chief Revenue Officer

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Spectrio, one of the nation's leading providers of in-store marketing solutions powered by content and technology, announced today the appointment of Ron Merritt as chief revenue officer (CRO) of the Tampa-based company that serves over 67,000 customer locations nationwide. Merritt succeeds Greg Duss, who transitions to the role of vice president (VP) of national accounts for the Company, focusing on strategic partnerships. With a strong background in transformative start-ups such as Yodle and xAd, and media powerhouses like Hearst and Townsquare, Merritt plans to leverage his experience to advance sales and marketing initiatives for Spectrio.

“Ron is relentlessly focused on the customer and increasing customer value,” said Dax Brady-Sheehan, CEO. “We are extremely excited to have Ron as Chief Revenue Officer and at the helm of Spectrio in Charlotte as we continue to expand and evolve our services driving greater value for our customers coast to coast.”

For more than 20 years, Merritt has led and been a part of high performing sales organizations that put the customer first.

Before joining Spectrio, Merritt was senior VP of sales and customer service at Hearst, where he was responsible for sales strategy and execution, managing sales teams across several large markets, as well as ensuring clients received world class service.

Prior to Hearst, as president at Townsquare Interactive, Merritt created, built, and managed the online marketing services business unit of Townsquare Media. His success with Townsquare Interactive played a meaningful role in the Company’s successful IPO in 2014.

During his tenure as VP of local and national/franchise sales at Yodle, alongside a talented team, he helped build the sales channels from the ground up, growing revenue from less than 1 million to more than 80 million over four years.

"Selling to small and medium sized businesses often comes with high client churn, but Spectio's superb client retention rate reflects the quality of their products. I am excited to join a Company that is committed to providing fantastic value to its clients,” said Ron Merritt, CRO of Spectrio. “I look forward to building out the best digital savvy sales team in Charlotte. With Spectrio, our talented professionals will have an unmatched opportunity to grow their careers and income.”

Spectrio is headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with its main sales and marketing office in Charlotte, N.C., and three additional locations nationwide. The Company plans to further expand the team throughout the country, continuing to build its talent pool while providing best in class solutions and support to customers.

About Spectrio

Spectrio is one of the nation's leading providers of in-store marketing solutions powered by content and technology. Known for cultivating highly-engaging consumer experiences through powerful, professionally-produced content, Spectrio’s four major technology solutions include: Digital Signage, Overhead Music and Messaging, On-Hold Marketing and WiFi Marketing. Spectrio serves more than 67,000 locations, ranging from individually-owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 1986, Spectrio has acquired more than 25 businesses throughout its history, evolving and diversifying its portfolio of services to remain a leader in the industry. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com.

