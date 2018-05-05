Vegas PBS and Nevada Learning Academy Launch Online Career Pathway Courses in Information Technology, Business Management, and Health Science for Students Statewide

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--On March 16, 2016, Governor Brian Sandoval issued an executive order instituting changes regarding workforce development to ensure a highly-skilled, diverse workforce, and to pave the way for innovative workforce development programs that support the labor market needs of Nevada. In alignment with the governor’s objectives, Vegas PBS, through a state grant for distance education, has partnered with Nevada Learning Academy (NVLA) to provide additional opportunities for students to prepare for industry-recognized certifications in Health Science, Information Technology, and Business Management. This initiative enables students to enroll in online career pathway courses through NVLA at an affordable, greatly reduced cost of $75 per course, per semester. To enroll, visit NVLearningAcademy.net/admissions.

“The mission of Vegas PBS is to provide Nevada communities with more educational opportunities, and career readiness is a priority across our state,” said Dr. Niki Bates, the educational media services director at Vegas PBS. “We commend Governor Sandoval for placing a strong focus on workforce development and are very pleased to provide students greater access and affordable opportunities to obtain valuable career-readiness skills, no matter where they live in Nevada. In collaboration with long-time partner, NVLA, we are able to offer students rigorous online courses in high-demand career pathways.”

“NVLA is dedicated to providing students a high-quality, flexible, online educational program - including courses to which they may not otherwise have access,” said Andrea Connolly, principal of Nevada Learning Academy. “Now, through our partnership with Vegas PBS, we can expand our model by offering Career Pathway and Advanced Placement courses to students throughout the state. We are excited to connect Nevada youth with even more opportunities for success that include complete four-year course pathways in high-need career areas.”

About Vegas PBS

Dedicated to enriching lives in Southern Nevada, Vegas PBS uses television and other technologies to educate and empower individuals and to amplify the effectiveness of community organizations.

Vegas PBS Channel 10 is one of America’s most-watched PBS stations and offers five unique secondary channels: Create, VEGAS PBS KIDS, Worldview, Rewind and Jackpot! Vegas PBS also collaborates with strategic partners to create content that examines current and historic regional issues.

Vegas PBS provides outreach programs to assist students of any age, from childhood through adulthood; professional development services for teachers; online adult job training and education courses; career services and resources for veterans; literacy and health workshops for families; educational materials for those with disabilities; and 24/7 online access to content via an array of devices and media. For more information, visit VegasPBS.org, Facebook.com/VegasPBS or Twitter.com/VegasPBS.

About NVLA

Nevada Learning Academy at CCSD has set the standard for online learning in the Clark County School District and Nevada. NVLA’s innovative approach and the integration of the most effective Learning Management Systems create learning opportunities and options for middle and high school students. NVLA offers students an alternative path to graduation by delivering a rigorous curriculum and educational support. As a premiere online learning institution, Nevada Learning Academy students and graduates possess 21st Century skills and are “College and Career Ready”. The NVLA mission is to provide exemplary online learning experiences that inspire and prepare students for success in the global economy. For more information, visit NVLearningAcademy.net, Facebook.com/NVLAatCCSD, or Twitter.com/NVLearningAcad.

About Fuel Education (Some Career Pathway Courses provided in partnership with Fuel Education)

Fuel Education™ partners with school districts to fuel personalized learning and transform the education experience inside and outside the classroom. The company provides innovative solutions for pre-K through 12th grade that empower districts to implement successful online and blended learning programs. Its open, easy-to-use Personalized Learning Platform, PEAK™, enables teachers to customize courses using their own content, FuelEd courses and titles, third-party content, and open educational resources. Fuel Education serves more than 2,000 school districts, offering one of the industry’s largest catalogs of K–12 digital curriculum, certified instruction, professional development, and educational services. To learn more, visit fueleducation.com and Twitter.

