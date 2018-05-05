Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility

PUYALLUP, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) opened a new self-storage facility today in one of Seattle’s popular suburbs to help residents–both new and longtime–find more room close to home. The construction project is part of the company’s ongoing effort to keep up with new movers and their demand for space near Seattle.

The Public Storage at 16311 Meridian Ave E Puyallup, WA 98375 opened with more than 1,200 storage spaces conveniently located near South Hill and the Sunrise Village shopping mall.

The self-storage units will serve locals in the growing suburb, which grew 10 percent between 2010 and 2016. Many new residents are moving out of Seattle for more affordable housing options in Puyallup.

Home and business construction is booming on and around Meridian Avenue E, but there were not a lot of self-storage options in town. So Public Storage jumped at the chance to bring the largest self-storage company to the bustling suburb to help new movers.

“We’re providing storage units to a community that is underserved,” said Bryan Miranda, Public Storage’s vice president of west coast development. “And we’re in the path of growth, so we’re expecting more homes and more tenants.”

Whether residents are relocating, renovating or just running out of room at home, they can expect new storage units in a range of sizes to fit their needs, from small to extra-large. And an energy-efficient, climate-control system to store their stuff conveniently between uses or drive-up units to make storing all the stuff they love a breeze.

Company Information

We help customers in their time of need, whether moving, downsizing or storing for business. Public Storage was founded in 1972 with a single Southern California self-storage building. We’ve grown a bit since then, to more than 2,392 locations around the country, making us the largest in the business today and a member of the S&P 500. We offer self-storage options of all shapes and sizes and the same personal attention from on-site managers that we’ve been giving from day one. For stockholders, we are a real estate investment trust, meaning we distribute a large portion of revenue to public investors in the form of dividends. Learn more about Public Storage at https://www.publicstorage.com.

Public Storage at 16311 Meridian Ave E Puyallup, Washington, opened today with more than 1,200 spaces to serve the fast-growing suburb of Seattle.

