US asks UN to criticize Abbas' 'vile anti-Semitic slurs'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is asking the U.N. Security Council to back a statement sharply criticizing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for what it calls "vile anti-Semitic slurs and baseless conspiracy theories."

The proposed statement, obtained by The Associated Press, would call on Abbas "to refrain from anti-Semitic comments."

The U.S. circulated the statement Friday and set late afternoon for the 14 other council members to object. If there are no objections, the statement will be issued by the council.

The draft expresses the Security Council's "firm and unequivocal rejection of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial."

It also recalls "that anti-Semitism has historically contributed to threats to international peace and security, mass atrocities, and widespread violations of human rights."

Abbas issued an apology Friday over Monday's speech, which was condemned as anti-Semitic