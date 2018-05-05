Carter Bank & Trust’s Customer Contact Center Set to Open August 15

MARTINSVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Carter Bank & Trust (OTCQX:CARE) is opening a Customer Contact Center, a key touchpoint for the bank’s comprehensive overhaul of its operating system through new technologies and digital services.

Veronica Bocock, Carter Bank & Trust's vice president and Customer Contact Center manager (Photo: Business Wire)

Slated to open on August 15, Carter Bank’s contact center is one of several upcoming strategies with new technologies to transform the bank’s infrastructure and extend personal relationships beyond the branch.

Oversight of this center will be carried out by Veronica Bocock, a Carter Bank employee for more than 13 years, who until recently was help desk supervisor prior to her promotion to vice president and center manager. She also was a help desk analyst, and while in high school and college, a part-time teller in Patrick County.

“Given her proven leadership and unwavering commitment to customer service excellence, Veronica Bocock is the ideal person to bring our Customer Contact Center to life. No one knows our back office operations to support our products and services more than Veronica,” said Carter Bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Jane Ann Davis.

A resident of Stuart, Bocock received an associates degree in general studies from Patrick Henry Community College. She also has completed additional college courses in marketing from Liberty University.

“This is an exciting time for Carter Bank, and I am honored to be part of launching one of our most important strategies to elevate the customer experience to a completely new level,” said Bocock.

Carter Bank is currently accepting applications for eight Customer Contact Center specialists, six of which are full-time and two, part-time, and for two full-time Customer Contact Center team leaders. These eight full-time positions offer competitive salaries and exceptional benefits.

Interested candidates should go to CarterBankandTrust.com to apply.

About Carter Bank & Trust: Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank in Virginia with 109 branches and nearly 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.

