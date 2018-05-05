Jeunesse® Global Ranks in Top 20 on DSN Global 100

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--For a third year in a row, Jeunesse has placed among the top 20 companies in the Direct Selling News Global 100, ranking No. 18. The company was recognized Wednesday night for this top-tier ranking and for being selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Direct Selling at the 9 th Annual Direct Selling News Global 100 Celebration in Dallas.

Published since 2010, The DSN Global 100 is the publication’s annual list of the top revenue-generating direct selling companies in the world. Jeunesse has ranked on the list for seven consecutive years.

Jeunesse has maintained annual sales of more than $1 billion for the past three years. This stability coupled with a diversified global market presence represents significant upside potential in the company’s ninth year of business and well beyond.

Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis commented, “Appearing in the DSN Global 100’s top 20 for a third year is an honor and a testament to the global family of Jeunesse Distributors and employees who consistently contribute their passion and dedication to our mission to create positive impact in the world. Our growth and stability are based on building a strong culture with clear values and principles, and we could not be more proud of the people who embrace and strengthen this culture every day.”

Jeunesse was one of only 13 companies recognized at the event as a Best Places to Work in Direct Selling honoree. This distinction was based on results of a confidential and anonymous employee engagement survey, with strong corporate culture, recognition programs, career growth opportunities and benefits all factoring into this achievement.

The complete Global 100 is available online and will appear in the print edition of “Direct Selling News” in June.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

