Jim Joseph Joins Burson Cohn & Wolfe in Newly Formed Global Post

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Today, Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), a top-three, full-service global communications agency delivering digital and integrated communications across all industry sectors, announced the appointment of Jim Joseph as Global President, Brand Solutions. In this newly formed role, Joseph will provide global oversight across areas including creative, branding and new business. He will report to Donna Imperato, Chief Executive Officer, BCW.

“BCW is the most exciting new entity to emerge in the world of communications and I am thrilled to be part of it,” said Joseph. “I am energized and ready to work with BCW’s talented leaders and teams around the world to break ground and firmly establish the agency as the first truly global and unprecedented leader in integrated brand communications.”

Joseph previously worked with Imperato at BCW predecessor Cohn & Wolfe where he held titles including Worldwide President, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer and President of the Americas. He was part of a leadership team that helped build Cohn & Wolfe’s presence in Latin America and established the agency as a leading authority in integrated marketing communications.

“I’m thrilled to have Jim back in a role that will help us create an integrated powerhouse. His ability to motivate teams, help drive a winning culture, lead new business and oversee creative and branding functions is unsurpassed. He’s a great partner, well-liked and respected among many at BCW and I see this as a real coup for the future of BCW,” shared Imperato.

Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) is one of the world’s largest, full-service, global communications agencies with deep expertise in digital and integrated communications, across all industry sectors. The agency combines expertise in digitally-driven creative content and integrated communications – across the consumer, healthcare and technology sectors – with deep strength in public affairs, corporate reputation, crisis, and research and analytics. Burson Cohn & Wolfe is a network of more than 4,000 employees across 42 countries.

