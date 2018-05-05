Caitlyn Jenner to deliver diversity lecture

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Channel 4 says that Caitlyn Jenner will deliver its annual diversity lecture at the House of Commons.

The 68-year-old reality television star, author and Olympic gold medalist formerly known as Bruce, revealed in 2015 that she is transgender and has become a woman.

It is the third lecture in the series following actors Idris Elba and Riz Ahmed.

Channel 4 says the lecture's aim is to raise awareness and stimulate debate on diversity. The lecture marks the start of two weeks of programs intended to open up debate about gender.

Lawmakers will be invited to attend the event on May 9 in the Churchill Room.