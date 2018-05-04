GEICO Offers Seven Tips to Help You Prepare for a Tornado

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--A tornado’s destruction can extend one mile in any direction from its center. Starting as a severe thunderstorm, a tornado can include heavy rains, hail and sustained winds sometimes reaching over 200 mph. GEICO offers some tips to help you prepare for a tornado.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the top 10 active storm days of 2017 occurred by mid-June and contained 4,444 incidents of tornadoes, hailstorms and windstorms. States like Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming were hardest hit.

Here are seven tips to help prepare for tornado season.

1. Put together a disaster supply kit —Include a radio, flashlights, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, blankets, personal hygiene products and medicines. Keep a supply of non-perishable food and water to last each family member at least a week, along with a manual can opener and other utensils.

2. Build an emergency communication and evacuation plan — Pick a safe place to meet if your family is separated. Determine how you will get in touch to confirm everyone’s safe. Look into smartphone apps that work when cellular services are down.

3. Designate a safe room within your home — Select a place where you and your family will be safest. The basement or an interior room on the main level typically provide the best protection.

4. Store important documents in a safe location — Consider a safe box for legal papers, photos and other valuables.

5. Create a home inventory — Keep a current inventory, with photos, of all items in your home to help the claims process should there be damage.

6. Review your insurance coverage — Contact your insurer to see if you’re protected. Use your home inventory to help determine if you have enough coverage.

7. Download —It allows you to file a claim, request roadside assistance, report glass damage, find a gas station, get an easy estimate or grab a LYFT.

GEICO policyholders can also file a claim anytime by calling 1-800-841-3000 or visiting the GEICO's Claims Center. For more safety information, visit the GEICO's Catastrophe Center and GEICO More. Visit Catastrophe Response Team to learn about GEICO’s storm response.

