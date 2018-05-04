Chemical inspectors finish work in Syrian town, Russia says

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says international chemical weapons inspectors have finished their investigation in the Syrian town of Douma, where a suspected chemical attack raised international tensions.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday that the team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons "finished their mission" to probe the April 7 attack.

The Netherlands-based OPCW is expected to issue a report on the experts' findings, but it is not mandated to apportion blame. The OPCW team was repeatedly delayed in attempts to reach Douma.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the inspectors collected samples at a laboratory and a depot.

Western powers accused the Russia-backed Syrian government of using chemical gas in Douma. The U.S., France and Britain bombed government sites in response.