Andrew Lloyd Webber weighs in on Tony Awards favorites

By MIKE CIDONI LENNOX , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2018/05/04 23:09

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Lloyd Webber has written some of the most successful stage musicals of all time. So, when he weighs in on the year's Tony contenders, it's time to listen.

It turns out the composer of the best-musical winners "Cats," ''The Phantom of the Opera" and "Sunset Boulevard" is a fan of the current hit "The Band's Visit."

Says Lloyd Webber: "I found it very exciting" and "I hope that does well."

"The Band's Visit," from composer David Yazbek, is based on an Israeli film about an Egyptian police band lost in a small Israeli town. The musical this week was among the season's top Tony nominees.

Lloyd Webber himself is part of the latest Tonys mix. He and actress Chita Rivera each will receive 2018 awards for Lifetime Achievement.