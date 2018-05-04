Global Water Softener Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005539/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global water softener market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous report on water softener, presenting an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report will also provide new predictions for the forecast period based on a detailed analysis of the market.

The upgraded research report on the global water softener market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the home, kitchen and large appliances market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include wall oven, induction hobs, inverter technology air conditioner, and electric water heater.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global market projected that the APAC region accounted for close to 55% of the market share in 2015 and is expected to project tremendous growth during the next four years. The increased awareness about the harmful effects of hard water on appliances, skin, and hair of consumers is the major driver for the market in APAC. The increase in the number of local vendors in China and India is also propelling market growth in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “The increasing awareness about the harmful impacts of hard water is the major growth driver of this market. It has been observed that the municipal water treatment techniques do not treat the hardness of water effectively because of infrastructural bottlenecks. Consequently, consumers in residential buildings have started opting for point-of-entry water equipment such as water softeners.”

Technavio’s new report on the global water softener market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global water softener market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio’s report on the global market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Personalize this report according to your needs:

Technavio’s analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005539/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS RETAIL SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/04/2018 10:50 AM/DISC: 05/04/2018 10:50 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005539/en