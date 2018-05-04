NAM Asia Hong Kong Started a Large Air Drop Event in May for the World Class ICO!

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--NAM business introduction NAM Asia Hong Kong (CEO: Teppei Nakano) Co., Ltd., a health care IT company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and block chain, has developed an artificial intelligence chatbot service, development of electronic medical record, genome testing service, medical clinic to the world It develops.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005553/en/

NAM's meetup in Korea (Photo: Business Wire)

Evaluation in Asia There is a history of 100 years of foundation, Nippon Keizai Shimbun of Japan's leading news paper whose number of readers exceeds 30% of Japanese, and history of foundation 97 years, Korea's leading news paper with more than 2.3 million readers Inspired by interviews from multiple media centered on Chosun Ilbo, he has earned a high evaluation mainly in Japan and Korea.

ICO NAM's ICO started ICO on January 28, 2018. We are engaged in a listing and listing on multiple exchanges in China, Hong Kong, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Russia, Switzerland, Israel and Brazil.

NAM Asia Hong Kong

CEO Teppei Nakano graduated from Keio University School of Medicine in 2017. We have been adopting IPA unexplored projects by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which represent a large number of representatives of IT companies representing Japan, twice in 2016 and 2017, independent businesses that have been adopted by unexplored This is the NAM project of this time.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005553/en/

CONTACT: NAM Inc.

Yutaro Nakamura

lecture@nam-inc.jp

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CANADA PAKISTAN PHILIPPINES SINGAPORE HONG KONG

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE HEALTH GENETICS HOSPITALS GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: NAM Asia Hong Kong Co., Ltd.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/04/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 05/04/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005553/en