PVC Packaging Procurement Report – Supply Market Insights and Procurement Best Practices by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ .’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of PVC packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005015/en/

PVC Packaging Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The PVC packaging market is witnessing a promising growth with the growing demand from end-user industries, such as F&B,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. “Also, the market is expected to witness a considerable growth in the APAC region, owing to high demand from major economies such as India and China, followed by Japan, Australia, and South Korea,” added A Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global PVC Packaging Market:

Increasing use of modified atmosphere packaging Rising popularity of vacuum skin packaging Growing adoption of customizable packaging solutions

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Increasing use of modified atmosphere packaging

In recent years, there has been an increase in the use of modified atmosphere packaging techniques for PVC packaging. This technique provides the ideal amount of aeration required for a product.

Rising popularity of vacuum skin packaging

Vacuum skin packaging is a method of removing package air to create an aseptic environment for packaging contents. This helps the buyers to minimize the need for packaging materials and further increases the shelf life of the products.

Growing adoption of customizable packaging solutions

In the PVC packaging market, the suppliers are increasingly manufacturing customer centric packages such as convenience packaging and on-the-go packaging. These packages can be customized based on the buyer's requirements in terms of dimensions, designs, and printing.

to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

We also reports to meet clients’ requirements.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005015/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PACKAGING

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/04/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 05/04/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005015/en