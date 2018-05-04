Tom Dumoulin wins opening stage of 101st Giro d'Italia

JERUSALEM (AP) — Defending champion Tom Dumoulin won the opening stage of the 101st Giro d'Italia on Friday, edging Rohan Dennis by two seconds to claim the pink jersey.

The Dutchman from Team Sunweb was the last of the 175 riders to start. He finished the 9.7-kilometer (6-mile) time trial in 12 minutes, 2 seconds.

Thousands lined Jerusalem's streets to watch the first time a Grand Tour cycling race has ever been held outside Europe.

There are two more stages in Israel. The second leg on Saturday stretches 167 kilometers (104 miles) down the Mediterranean coast from Haifa to Tel Aviv. Stage 3 will follow a 229-kilometer (143-mile) route from Beersheba in the Negev desert down to Israel's southern tip of Eilat.

The Giro will end in Rome on May 27.