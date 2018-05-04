Axis Communications Opens New Axis Experience Center in Washington, DC

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, today announced the grand opening of their newest Axis Experience Center (AEC) in Washington, DC. The official grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting event was held on May 3 rd at Axis’ new facility. The event was truly a celebration as there were local team mascots, a Veterans patriotic brass band and the Swedish Ambassador to the U.S., Karin Olofsdotter in attendance.

Left to right: Axis Communications’ Senior Director of Sales, Larry Newman, Business Area Director for the Mid-Atlantic, Dave Tynan, the Swedish Ambassador to the U.S., Karin Olofsdotter, and Axis’ VP, Americas, Fredrik Nilsson celebrate the grand opening of the newest AEC in Washington, DC. (Photo: Business Wire)

This AEC features a state of the art Security Operations Center (SOC), complete with the ability to view live and test Axis solutions as well as ecosystem partner solutions. The SOC will be managed by a fingerprint biometric 2N device that allows guests to test interoperability and function in a private environment. This is also a living laboratory, which can be used to evaluate cybersecurity options.

The facility also includes a 28 person Axis Academy training and certification center, conference space and a community room for casual networking. Additional space is dedicated to solutions and analytics for key segments in this business area which include, the government, education, venues, safe cities, critical infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, retail and banking. The facility is open to distributors, partners, customers and industry associations to host trainings, meetings and product tests.

“The idea behind the AEC’s is about getting closer to our partners and customers, and truly providing them with an experience,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “Each Experience Center is customized to meet the needs of the specific business area, highlighting the solutions and segments that are most relevant to our customers.”

The official grand opening took place on May 3 rd with more than 250 attendees, including partners, customers and press. Located at 1001 19 th Street N., Suite 1400, Arlington, VA, the Center will primarily serve the Mid-Atlantic Business Area. The Mid-Atlantic Business Area includes Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Northern Virginia.

“We are excited to open the doors to this facility and invite our business partners, end users, industry associations, etc. to learn more, host a meeting, or even stop in to say hello,” said Dave Tynan, Business Area Director, Mid-Atlantic, Axis Communications, Inc. “The AEC provides a platform for validating and accelerating security and surveillance decisions for a smarter, safer world.”

Axis has eight AEC’s in North America. Locations include, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Toronto, Mexico City, the North American headquarters in Chelmsford, Massachusetts and its newest AEC in Washington, DC.

About Axis Communications

Axis offers intelligent security solutions that enable a smarter, safer world. As the market leader in network video, Axis is driving the industry by continually launching innovative network products based on an open platform - delivering high value to customers through a global partner network.

Axis has long-term relationships with partners and provides them with knowledge and ground-breaking network products in existing and new markets.

Axis has more than 2,700 dedicated employees in more than 50 countries around the world, supported by a global network of over 90,000 partners. Founded in 1984, Axis is a Sweden-based company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker AXIS. For more information about Axis, please visit our .

