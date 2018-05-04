Harris Corporation Rochester Employees Assemble Hygiene Kits for Local Charities during United Way Campaign Kickoff

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--More than 150 Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) employees assembled 5,000 hygiene kits Thursday to assist those in need throughout the Rochester community.

Harris donated the hygiene kits – which contain items such as hand sanitizers, mini first aid kits, deodorant, soap, laundry detergent and a toothbrush – to Baden Street Settlement, Charles Settlement House, Community Place and the Veterans Outreach Center.

The event – part of Harris’ enterprise-wide service initiative called HEART (Harris Employees Actively Responding Together) – kicked off the company’s 2018 United Way of Rochester campaign. Each year, more than 3,000 employees participate in the company’s United Way campaign.

This year, the United Way of Greater Rochester celebrates its 100 th anniversary of connecting the resources of thousands of people and organizations to make a difference for local people in need.

“We congratulate the United Way on 100 years of service to our Rochester community,” said Adam Histed, vice president, human resources, Harris Communications Systems. “We are proud to support such a wonderful organization, which does so much for the community where we live and work.”

Rochester is home to two Harris business segments – Communication Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems – with 11 locations and more than 3,600 employees.

Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue. The company is organized into three business segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems and Space and Intelligence Systems. Learn more at harris.com.

