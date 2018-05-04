Global Shower Trays Market - Key Insights by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. This market research report is an extension of Technavio’s previous research on shower trays market which includes a detailed study of prominent drivers, key industry trends, and key market players. It will also provide new forecasts based on the latest data available.

The upgraded research report on the global shower trays market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. The construction sector plays a pivotal role in the economic progress of a country. It has many important connections with other key industries, creating investment opportunities across the entire economic spectrum. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the construction market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include ceramic tiles, excavator market, and mining equipment.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio’s previous report on the global shower trays market projected the Americas as the dominating region in 2015. This was attributed to the construction of several luxury hospitality developments with premium-quality bathrooms. Hotels and spas in the region equip their bathrooms with enhanced designs of bathroom accessories such as showers, tubs, and shower trays.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “The recent rise in home ownership and the increasing inclination towards the installation of trendy interiors designs in homes including sanitary and bathroom fittings such as faucets, shower trays, and shower enclosures will result in the strong growth of this market during the forecast period.”

Technavio’s new report on the global shower trays market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Key trends to impact the market Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

