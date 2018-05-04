Identifying Trends by Analyzing Market Data - Infiniti Research’s Market Opportunity Engagement

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market opportunity engagement study on the freight management market. A leading freight management services provider wanted to assess the current market trends and find the essential growth opportunities in the freight management market space.

According to the market opportunity engagement experts at Infiniti, “Market opportunity engagement helps in improving the standard operating procedures to help companies sustain themselves in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Freight management companies specialize in the moving of freight or cargo from one place to the other. The demand for freight management services is mostly determined by the increase in domestic manufacturing outputs and evolution of international trade. However, significant companies benefit from advances in logistics technologies; while, the smaller firms offering freight management services participate effectively by specializing in cargo transfer with specific countries, serving a local market, and enabling the transport of unusual goods.

The market opportunity engagement solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to find and attain the growth opportunities in the global freight management market. The client was able to understand their penetration levels in different geographic segments.

This market opportunity engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market opportunity engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

