Ross Harvey Named New Director of Global Customer Support & Delivery at Cook Medical

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Cook Medical has announced Ross Harvey as the new director of global Customer Support & Delivery (CSD). In this role, Harvey will oversee the global customer service teams, global distribution centers, and warehouses. These teams will work together to develop innovative customer support and product delivery solutions that create an excellent customer service experience.

“My goal is to understand our customers and their patients’ needs so that we can identify the best ways to serve them,” said Harvey. “Taking the time to get their feedback upfront will create a strong foundation as we develop initiatives to improve hospital systems’ experience with Cook around the world.”

One of Harvey’s primary focus areas will be enhancing customer experience and managing operational and communications efforts for CSD.

“Providing excellent, and consistent customer service remains one of the company’s top priorities,” said Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical. “The creation of the new global Customer Support & Delivery operational unit will enhance the customer experience and ensure compliance is in line with global quality standards.”

Harvey joined Cook in 1991 in warehousing where he progressed to oversee raw materials and purchasing functions at Cook Australia. Over the years, he worked in various departments where he focused on efficiency improvements. To date, he has designed and implemented the Japan, China and Singapore distribution centers that supply twenty-one countries in that region. Harvey most recently served director of supply chain for Asia Pacific and has relocated with his family to Bloomington, Indiana.

About Cook Medical

Since 1963 Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to help the world's healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our communities. Find out more at www.cookmedical.com, and for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

