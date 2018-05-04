Global White-box Server Market - Key Insights and Forecasts by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous white-box server market report, offering detailed market intelligence based on an analysis of the recent trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the white-box server market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the data center market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include data center liquid cooling, pharmacy benefit manager, ethernet switch and router, network function virtualization, and data center construction.

White-box server market at a glance

Technavio’s previous report on the projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 with a market share of nearly 48% when compared to APAC and EMEA. In APAC, the growth can be attributed to the presence of the highest number of data center facilities. Many organizations in the region will opt for mission-critical and high-performance computing servers due to the increased use of cloud services and big data analytics, thereby increasing the demand for white-box designs at low costs.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “The increased use of analytical applications which requires continuous operations of virtualized and physical servers in data centers is one of the primary drivers for this market. There has been a high adoption of additional servers such as white-box servers, owing to the growing demand for energy-efficient servers in data centers. When compared to branded servers, these servers are less expensive and perform the same operational tasks. Factors such as growing business needs and the subsequent use of voluminous data will lead to the development of additional data centers, thereby increasing the adoption of white-box servers available at reduced capital expenditure.”

Technavio’s new on the report on the global white-box server market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Emerging trends in the market Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

