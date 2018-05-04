Key Benefits of Advanced Analytics in the Pharma Industry | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key benefits of advanced analytics in the pharma industry.

Pharma industry players have trusted on experimental data to test theories, identify patterns, and understand the effectiveness of treatments for a long time. Innovation is a key strategy for pharma companies to preserve their operating buffers when it comes to launching new products. But inappropriately designed clinical trials, a patient population that are not suitable, and lack of competitive difference are some of the key features fueling drug failures pre- and post-launch. Advanced analytics has the ability to change the growth strategies of pharma companies. In this blog, Quantzig has listed the key benefits of advanced analytics in the pharma industry.

Key benefits of advanced analytics in the pharma industry

Drug discovery and development: With the help of advanced analytics, pharma companies can wisely search vast data sets of patents, scientific publications, and clinical trials data to help fast-track the discovery of new drugs by allowing researchers to examine results of previous tests. Players in the pharma industry can gain pertinent information and also gain insights into the avenues to yield the best results with analytics techniques like predictive analytics. Marketing and sales performance: By using advanced analytics, pharma companies can quickly find the new, niche, and underserved markets to understand information from many sources such as demographics, social media, electronic medical records, and other sources of data. Also, by analyzing the efficiency of sales efforts and recording the feedback received by the sales team during client visits, pharmaceutical companies can gain an edge over their competition. Better safety and risk management: Data gathered and analyzed from social media, customer feedback, Google searches, and a range of other sources can act as an early warning signal for pharma organizations about product safety issues. Additionally, pharma companies can think of ways in which this type of unstructured data can be used more competently. Players in the pharma industry can commence advanced analytics techniques like web scraping, where they can draw down many hits or posts from the Internet and then examine that data. This will help firms to see a larger picture of the public sentiment towards the brand and its products. Visit , to view a comprehensive list of key benefits of advanced analytics in the pharma industry

