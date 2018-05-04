Susan Terry, Vice President of Culinary and Food & Beverage Operations for Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, Honored as a 2018 Silver Plate Award Winner

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Marcus ® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company, today announced that Susan Terry, vice president of culinary and food & beverage operations, was named a 2018 Silver Plate Award winner in the hotels and lodging category by The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA). Terry was one of nine recipients to receive the prestigious IFMA Silver Plate Award, which is bestowed upon those who show outstanding and innovative talents in foodservice operations.

With over 25 years in the food and beverage industry, Terry oversees Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ food and beverage operations, including catering, banquets and more than 40 signature restaurants, bars and lounges across the company’s 20 properties. She is also responsible for strategic planning, financial performance, operations, talent development and restaurant design. During her tenure, Terry has enhanced Marcus Hotels & Resorts’ food and beverage offerings across the country by incorporating sustainable practices, showcasing local flavors and emphasizing healthy options to ensure every guest has an exceptional culinary experience.

“We are thrilled that Susan has been recognized nationally by her peers for her passion, strong leadership and creativity in the food and beverage industry. Susan has an ability to collaborate and communicate across all sectors of our operations, from owners to line cooks, and this translates to how we operate for our guests. She pushes for more innovative food and beverage concepts and creates unique experiences that both surprise and entice our guests. She is very deserving of this honor,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation.

Terry joined Marcus Hotels & Resorts in 2016 from Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, where she spent 25 years of her career. At Hyatt Hotels, she rose through the ranks, starting her tenure as the executive sous chef as part of the opening team for the Hyatt Regency Suites on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. She then became executive chef of the Park Hyatt Century City, and then the executive chef of the Grand Hyatt Washington. In 2006, Terry was promoted to corporate director of culinary operations with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts and only after two years, was promoted to vice president of culinary and food and beverage operations.

Since 1954, the annual IFMA Silver Plate Awards honor the nation’s top foodservice operator talent. The winners are nominated by IFMA members and industry leaders, and then selected by a distinguished jury, which includes national trade press, foodservice experts and past Silver Plate Award winners. During the 64 th Annual Gold & Silver Plate Award Celebration, which will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Chicago, IFMA will present one of the Silver Plate winners with the industry’s most prestigious honors – the Gold Plate Award.

