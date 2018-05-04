Global Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market - New Research by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005368/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous anesthesia laryngeal masks market research, to offer an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape, and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the anesthesia laryngeal masks market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the orthopedics and medical devices sector, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include eye care surgical, brachytherapy devices, operating table, sacral nerve stimulation, pressure relief devices, and operating room integration.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

Anesthesia laryngeal masks market: a market full of opportunities

Technavio’s previous report on the projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 with a market share of nearly 50% when compared to APAC and EMEA. Increasing number of surgeries for treating respiratory diseases like COPD, asthma, chronic bronchitis, and pulmonary embolism are driving the market in the Americas. Furthermore, implementation of anesthesia laryngeal masks during these surgeries helps increase patient comfort and minimize risks of cross-contamination.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “One of the key factors driving the growth of this market is the growing preference for anesthesia laryngeal masks. An integral part of anesthesia delivery for anesthesiologists is to provide continuous oxygen supply to people undergoing surgeries. The need for a separate face mask for anesthesia delivery is eliminated in the anesthesia laryngeal masks. These are easy to use and can be placed in position even by less experienced surgical personnel. Such masks are used when there is no need for intubation, but ventilation is still required. Thus, this change in preference for anesthesia laryngeal masks over endotracheal masks will aid in the growth of this market.”

Technavio’s new on the report on the will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Emerging trends in the market Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global anesthesia laryngeal masks market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Personalize this report according to your needs:

Technavio’s analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005368/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/04/2018 08:44 AM/DISC: 05/04/2018 08:44 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180504005368/en