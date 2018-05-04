Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 4, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;WSW;16;80%;72%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;28;Sunny and beautiful;35;28;W;20;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with sunshine;33;17;Partly sunny;31;16;W;17;34%;25%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;18;11;Mostly cloudy;15;12;W;13;62%;44%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny;21;9;NE;15;54%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;9;5;Spotty showers;10;4;SE;26;52%;77%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;High clouds;30;19;SSW;13;18%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;24;3;Rain and drizzle;7;-2;N;24;67%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny intervals, hot;33;21;Showers around;28;20;E;12;72%;74%;2

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;28;19;A shower or t-storm;26;18;WNW;10;58%;73%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;12;Cloudy;19;15;NNW;10;65%;22%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;33;21;A morning shower;35;23;E;11;37%;51%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WSW;8;69%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;Hazy sunshine;34;22;SSE;9;53%;33%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;An afternoon shower;33;26;S;11;76%;80%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;18;13;Showers and t-storms;21;13;NNW;12;73%;77%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;27;16;Rather cloudy;24;13;ENE;16;35%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;Some sun, a t-storm;30;16;N;10;47%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;18;5;Mostly sunny;20;8;NE;9;46%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;20;10;Afternoon showers;20;10;SE;7;75%;92%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;E;15;51%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;29;14;Showers and t-storms;27;13;NNE;16;53%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny, mild;20;10;NE;12;59%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Partly sunny, warm;30;14;ENE;13;48%;29%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;30;17;A shower or t-storm;29;16;NE;11;50%;65%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Afternoon showers;21;19;A little a.m. rain;21;20;ENE;19;80%;81%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;30;18;A morning t-storm;29;17;SW;8;49%;84%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;21;13;Sun, some clouds;22;16;SW;23;57%;63%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, summerlike;39;21;Warm with some sun;34;22;NNE;12;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;25;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;NNW;21;67%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Showers and t-storms;28;20;E;6;59%;76%;7

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;36;27;Mostly sunny, nice;36;27;S;13;64%;6%;13

Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;S;10;42%;33%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SE;11;79%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;14;6;Partly sunny;16;8;NW;8;64%;6%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunlit and pleasant;24;19;Sunny and nice;23;19;N;16;85%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Showers;23;15;Warmer;29;15;NNE;13;53%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;S;16;77%;96%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;37;27;Warm with hazy sun;40;28;NW;8;38%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;7;Sunshine and nice;24;8;SW;9;28%;8%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy a.m. t-storms;31;25;Mostly cloudy;35;27;S;16;54%;70%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;24;A shower in spots;33;24;SSE;12;65%;55%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;9;Clouds and sun, mild;19;8;SW;18;74%;25%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Sun, some clouds;27;13;NNE;8;32%;4%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;14;Brilliant sunshine;20;15;ENE;14;80%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSE;18;80%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable clouds;23;12;Partly sunny;24;12;ENE;8;53%;15%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;A t-storm in spots;28;20;N;13;63%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun returning;13;4;Not as cool;14;5;W;14;65%;9%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SE;14;73%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Areas of low clouds;29;23;Clearing, a shower;30;24;SE;19;79%;67%;9

Honolulu, United States;Periods of rain;28;21;Showers around;29;20;NNE;14;65%;70%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;36;26;Hazy sunshine;37;26;S;9;44%;22%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;22;A morning shower;33;21;N;13;38%;53%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny;24;16;NE;17;62%;32%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;E;11;63%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;28;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;SSW;13;53%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;Sunny and beautiful;22;7;S;8;34%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;27;13;Showers around;22;12;NNW;9;48%;91%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;38;26;Sunny and very warm;36;27;W;19;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;24;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;SSW;9;71%;64%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;46;28;Sunny and hot;46;29;NNE;16;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;30;13;Partly sunny;30;15;SE;6;41%;41%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;29;24;Thunderstorms;28;24;ESE;22;78%;88%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SW;8;74%;85%;10

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, a t-storm;35;26;A thunderstorm;35;26;SSW;20;64%;76%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;34;25;N;6;69%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;1;A t-storm in spots;14;1;ENE;12;56%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSW;11;75%;76%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;17;Sunny and pleasant;21;18;SSE;12;77%;42%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;Sunny and nice;25;14;NNW;9;55%;3%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;19;9;Turning sunny, mild;20;9;E;10;50%;0%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;28;17;Increasing clouds;31;17;SSE;10;39%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, warm;32;25;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;SW;10;72%;42%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Clouds and sun;24;13;E;8;47%;28%;9

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;30;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;WSW;11;69%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;10;81%;97%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;E;17;55%;58%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;17;11;Mostly sunny;20;11;NW;15;59%;24%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm in spots;23;13;NE;11;48%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;SSE;18;69%;81%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;29;11;A t-storm in spots;18;6;N;18;51%;41%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;S;11;74%;68%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;20;18;A little a.m. rain;20;18;E;14;72%;80%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;18;9;Partly sunny, nice;19;10;NNE;14;51%;6%;8

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;23;12;A t-storm in spots;25;11;SW;13;60%;79%;5

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and humid;33;28;Hazy sunshine;33;28;NNW;12;69%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;24;15;A shower or t-storm;23;16;E;14;76%;83%;10

New York, United States;Periods of sun;32;17;Cooler;23;16;SSW;26;36%;78%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;Sunny and very warm;30;17;NW;13;35%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;10;3;A snow squall;7;-4;NW;21;86%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;19;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;11;SSW;17;39%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;14;5;Partly sunny;20;8;SSW;9;58%;11%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;19;6;Mostly sunny, nice;20;7;ENE;22;49%;10%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;Morning showers;28;24;SE;8;79%;86%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NNW;12;78%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;ENE;14;73%;66%;12

Paris, France;Sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny, mild;24;12;NE;15;64%;4%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny;28;17;N;18;32%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;11;68%;79%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SE;22;72%;74%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;Thunderstorms;31;24;ESE;14;63%;84%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;20;8;Partly sunny, mild;21;7;ENE;9;45%;4%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;25;8;Partly sunny;24;13;SSE;14;53%;70%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;12;Heavy p.m. showers;20;11;SE;12;79%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A p.m. shower or two;19;11;Sunshine and nice;22;13;S;12;69%;27%;11

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;24;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;SSE;16;68%;27%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;6;2;An afternoon shower;5;3;SW;29;64%;70%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;14;4;Sun and some clouds;15;6;NNW;7;56%;2%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;29;22;Sunny;29;22;N;8;69%;4%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Some sun;36;26;Partly sunny, warm;39;25;E;20;13%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;22;12;Showers and t-storms;22;13;SW;11;69%;76%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;14;3;Low clouds;11;2;NW;15;71%;29%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;18;10;Mostly cloudy;17;11;W;15;75%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A t-storm in spots;28;16;ENE;7;66%;65%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;27;24;A t-storm in spots;28;25;E;26;75%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;19;Partly sunny;25;19;NW;8;79%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;Partly sunny;27;12;ENE;16;24%;1%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;WSW;5;45%;10%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;27;22;Thunderstorms;27;22;NE;11;84%;84%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Sunny and warmer;27;13;N;8;50%;7%;9

Seattle, United States;Cooler;17;10;Partly sunny;19;12;N;13;68%;39%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;22;10;Partly sunny;24;15;SSW;11;52%;72%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;Rain and drizzle;25;20;S;17;66%;96%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;32;27;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;SE;14;68%;67%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;26;12;Partial sunshine;26;12;ESE;11;53%;55%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;23;E;25;64%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;14;4;Periods of sun;17;7;SSW;12;61%;15%;5

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;11;WNW;14;42%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;29;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;SE;9;52%;30%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;11;4;Partly sunny;13;4;W;12;64%;9%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Lots of sun, nice;27;15;Sunny;29;14;ENE;9;36%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;ENE;13;47%;66%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;WSW;11;31%;25%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;36;20;Mostly sunny, cooler;25;19;ESE;13;67%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;23;16;Thunderstorms;21;16;NNE;8;79%;79%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;Sunny and nice;25;16;WSW;21;38%;0%;10

Toronto, Canada;Windy with a shower;18;8;Mostly cloudy;17;8;NNE;17;60%;9%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;ESE;16;41%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;N;10;56%;41%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain/snow showers;11;-5;Partly sunny;13;0;S;18;25%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;15;8;Sunshine and warmer;20;12;SW;8;49%;6%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;25;14;Showers and t-storms;23;11;NNW;15;51%;65%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;NE;8;67%;83%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as warm;20;6;Partly sunny;17;5;N;15;49%;2%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun and cooler;23;6;Partly sunny;20;6;NNE;17;43%;5%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;14;11;Mainly cloudy;16;14;NNW;35;79%;77%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;36;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;WSW;10;62%;64%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;24;12;A t-storm in spots;21;11;ENE;6;63%;79%;3

_____

