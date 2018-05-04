DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Dastur International Inc, USA, a subsidiary of globally renowned consulting engineering company in the global metals, mining and energy industries, M N Dastur & Co Pvt Ltd, India, and World Steel Dynamics (WSD), the leading strategic information service provider for the steel industry, today announced a strategic partnership to bring together their respective strengths in global market analysis and deep techno-economic know-how. This partnership creates a unique vehicle for customers to assess new opportunities while substantially improving the economics of their operations.

The current market environment has created unique possibilities for investments in flexible capacities, asset revitalizations and digitally enabled productivity improvements that can significantly enhance profitability for steelmakers and, thus, returns for investors. Strategic macro-economic and market insights combined with deep know-how in iron & steel-making technologies, economics of operations, logistics, plant engineering and digitization techniques can alter the competitive landscape and create lasting competitive advantages for North American steelmakers. WSD and Dastur will leverage the wealth of their joint institutional knowledge, global experience and research, to create practically achievable solutions for its customers.

Explaining the situation, Peter Marcus, the Founder and Chairman Emeritus of WSD commented, “Consulting assignments worth tens of millions of dollars without creating a lasting impact will be replaced by the application of deep technical and economic I.Q., combined with an intuitive understanding of the markets that can create measurable results.” Rustam Dastur, Chairman of M. N. Dastur & Co added, “We believe that the foundation of tomorrow’s most competitive and innovative steel firms will be based on sustainable and optimal process technologies, operational excellence and compelling economics. We made a commitment to our North American customers last year in these areas with the founding of Dastur Innovation Labs. In taking this next step with WSD, we look forward to serving customers in North America and elsewhere in a more comprehensive manner.”

The two firms pledged to combine their strengths in different geographies and wide range of experiences over a combined eighty years to share the benefits of such a collaboration with customers looking to identify new ways to innovate, improve productivity and increase profitability.

