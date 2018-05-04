Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;WSW;10;80%;72%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;82;Sunny and beautiful;95;83;W;12;37%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Warm with sunshine;91;63;Partly sunny;88;60;W;11;34%;25%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;64;53;Mostly cloudy;60;54;W;8;62%;44%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Plenty of sunshine;64;45;Mostly sunny;69;48;NE;9;54%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;49;41;Spotty showers;50;40;SE;16;52%;77%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;89;63;High clouds;86;66;SSW;8;18%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warmer;75;38;Rain and drizzle;45;29;N;15;67%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny intervals, hot;91;70;Showers around;82;68;E;8;72%;74%;2

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;82;66;A shower or t-storm;78;64;WNW;6;58%;73%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;63;54;Cloudy;66;59;NNW;6;65%;22%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;92;69;A morning shower;95;73;E;7;37%;51%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;WSW;5;69%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;72;Hazy sunshine;93;72;SSE;6;53%;33%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;95;79;An afternoon shower;92;79;S;7;76%;80%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;64;55;Showers and t-storms;70;56;NNW;8;73%;77%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;81;61;Rather cloudy;75;55;ENE;10;35%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;85;64;Some sun, a t-storm;86;62;N;6;47%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;65;41;Mostly sunny;67;46;NE;5;46%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;68;50;Afternoon showers;67;49;SE;5;75%;92%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;83;58;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;E;9;51%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;85;58;Showers and t-storms;80;55;NNE;10;53%;66%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;64;47;Mostly sunny, mild;68;49;NE;8;59%;0%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;85;56;Partly sunny, warm;86;58;ENE;8;48%;29%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;86;62;A shower or t-storm;84;60;NE;7;50%;65%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Afternoon showers;69;65;A little a.m. rain;70;67;ENE;12;80%;81%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or t-storm;86;65;A morning t-storm;85;63;SW;5;49%;84%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and beautiful;70;56;Sun, some clouds;72;60;SW;14;57%;63%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, summerlike;103;69;Warm with some sun;93;72;NNE;7;31%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;78;54;Mostly sunny;70;54;NNW;13;67%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;Showers and t-storms;82;67;E;4;59%;76%;7

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;97;81;Mostly sunny, nice;97;81;S;8;64%;6%;13

Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;S;6;42%;33%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;77;SE;7;79%;81%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;56;42;Partly sunny;61;46;NW;5;64%;6%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunlit and pleasant;75;66;Sunny and nice;74;66;N;10;85%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Showers;73;59;Warmer;84;60;NNE;8;53%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon showers;82;74;A shower in the a.m.;86;74;S;10;77%;96%;9

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;99;81;Warm with hazy sun;104;83;NW;5;38%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;45;Sunshine and nice;76;46;SW;5;28%;8%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy a.m. t-storms;88;78;Mostly cloudy;96;80;S;10;54%;70%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;74;A shower in spots;91;74;SSE;7;65%;55%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;64;49;Clouds and sun, mild;66;47;SW;11;74%;25%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;Sun, some clouds;80;55;NNE;5;32%;4%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;70;58;Brilliant sunshine;68;60;ENE;9;80%;1%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;89;76;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SSE;11;80%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable clouds;74;53;Partly sunny;75;53;ENE;5;53%;15%;7

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;A t-storm in spots;82;68;N;8;63%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun returning;56;40;Not as cool;57;40;W;9;65%;9%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;89;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;SE;9;73%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;Areas of low clouds;84;74;Clearing, a shower;86;76;SE;12;79%;67%;9

Honolulu, United States;Periods of rain;83;70;Showers around;83;69;NNE;9;65%;70%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;97;78;Hazy sunshine;98;78;S;5;44%;22%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;72;A morning shower;91;69;N;8;38%;53%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;74;61;Mostly sunny;75;61;NE;10;62%;32%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;76;Mostly sunny;93;77;E;7;63%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;82;Plenty of sunshine;96;82;SSW;8;53%;2%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;Sunny and beautiful;72;45;S;5;34%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;80;56;Showers around;72;54;NNW;6;48%;91%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;100;80;Sunny and very warm;96;80;W;12;54%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;75;59;A t-storm in spots;78;60;SSW;6;71%;64%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;114;83;Sunny and hot;115;85;NNE;10;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;87;56;Partly sunny;85;58;SE;4;41%;41%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Thunderstorms;85;75;Thunderstorms;82;76;ESE;14;78%;88%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SW;5;74%;85%;10

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, a t-storm;94;79;A thunderstorm;95;80;SSW;12;64%;76%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm around;94;77;N;4;69%;55%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;33;A t-storm in spots;58;33;ENE;7;56%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;89;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;SSW;7;75%;76%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;71;63;Sunny and pleasant;70;64;SSE;7;77%;42%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, pleasant;72;54;Sunny and nice;77;58;NNW;6;55%;3%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;65;48;Turning sunny, mild;69;48;E;6;50%;0%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;83;62;Increasing clouds;87;62;SSE;6;39%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, warm;90;77;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;SW;6;72%;42%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;71;51;Clouds and sun;75;55;E;5;47%;28%;9

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;81;WSW;7;69%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;NE;6;81%;97%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;95;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;E;10;55%;58%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;62;53;Mostly sunny;68;51;NW;9;59%;24%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;80;59;A t-storm in spots;73;55;NE;7;48%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;SSE;11;69%;81%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;84;51;A t-storm in spots;64;43;N;11;51%;41%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;S;7;74%;68%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;68;64;A little a.m. rain;68;65;E;9;72%;80%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;65;47;Partly sunny, nice;66;50;NNE;8;51%;6%;8

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;73;53;A t-storm in spots;77;52;SW;8;60%;79%;5

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and humid;91;82;Hazy sunshine;92;83;NNW;8;69%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;75;60;A shower or t-storm;74;61;E;9;76%;83%;10

New York, United States;Periods of sun;89;63;Cooler;73;61;SSW;16;36%;78%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;Sunny and very warm;87;62;NW;8;35%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;51;38;A snow squall;44;25;NW;13;86%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;67;56;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SSW;11;39%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;58;42;Partly sunny;68;47;SSW;6;58%;11%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;66;43;Mostly sunny, nice;68;45;ENE;14;49%;10%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;83;76;Morning showers;83;76;SE;5;79%;86%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NNW;7;78%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;86;75;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;ENE;9;73%;66%;12

Paris, France;Sunny;68;48;Mostly sunny, mild;75;53;NE;10;64%;4%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;70;53;Mostly sunny;82;62;N;11;32%;7%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSW;7;68%;79%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;72;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;14;72%;74%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;89;73;Thunderstorms;88;75;ESE;9;63%;84%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partial sunshine;69;46;Partly sunny, mild;70;45;ENE;6;45%;4%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;77;46;Partly sunny;76;55;SSE;9;53%;70%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;53;Heavy p.m. showers;67;51;SE;7;79%;92%;8

Rabat, Morocco;A p.m. shower or two;67;51;Sunshine and nice;71;55;S;7;69%;27%;11

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;85;74;Clouds and sunshine;84;74;SSE;10;68%;27%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;43;36;An afternoon shower;42;37;SW;18;64%;70%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;57;40;Sun and some clouds;60;42;NNW;4;56%;2%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine;85;71;Sunny;85;71;N;5;69%;4%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Some sun;97;79;Partly sunny, warm;102;78;E;12;13%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;72;54;Showers and t-storms;72;55;SW;7;69%;76%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;56;37;Low clouds;51;36;NW;9;71%;29%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;65;51;Mostly cloudy;62;52;W;10;75%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;63;A t-storm in spots;82;61;ENE;4;66%;65%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;81;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;E;16;75%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;77;66;Partly sunny;77;66;NW;5;79%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;Partly sunny;81;54;ENE;10;24%;1%;15

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;77;46;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;WSW;3;45%;10%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;80;71;Thunderstorms;80;71;NE;7;84%;84%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;Sunny and warmer;81;55;N;5;50%;7%;9

Seattle, United States;Cooler;62;50;Partly sunny;67;53;N;8;68%;39%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;72;51;Partly sunny;75;59;SSW;7;52%;72%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;66;Rain and drizzle;77;68;S;10;66%;96%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;90;80;A shower in the p.m.;92;80;SE;9;68%;67%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;80;54;Partial sunshine;78;54;ESE;7;53%;55%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;74;Some sun, a shower;85;74;E;15;64%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;58;39;Periods of sun;63;45;SSW;7;61%;15%;5

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;79;53;Sunny and pleasant;70;52;WNW;9;42%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;83;73;Mostly cloudy;91;75;SE;6;52%;30%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;52;38;Partly sunny;55;40;W;7;64%;9%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Lots of sun, nice;81;59;Sunny;84;57;ENE;5;36%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;A p.m. t-storm;80;60;ENE;8;47%;66%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;WSW;7;31%;25%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Unseasonably hot;96;68;Mostly sunny, cooler;78;66;ESE;8;67%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;73;60;Thunderstorms;70;61;NNE;5;79%;79%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;70;57;Sunny and nice;78;61;WSW;13;38%;0%;10

Toronto, Canada;Windy with a shower;65;46;Mostly cloudy;63;47;NNE;10;60%;9%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;ESE;10;41%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;N;6;56%;41%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain/snow showers;53;23;Partly sunny;55;32;S;11;25%;0%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;59;47;Sunshine and warmer;67;54;SW;5;49%;6%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;77;57;Showers and t-storms;74;51;NNW;9;51%;65%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;An afternoon shower;89;73;NE;5;67%;83%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as warm;69;43;Partly sunny;63;41;N;9;49%;2%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Some sun and cooler;73;43;Partly sunny;69;43;NNE;10;43%;5%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;58;52;Mainly cloudy;62;57;NNW;22;79%;77%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;97;77;A stray thunderstorm;94;77;WSW;6;62%;64%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;75;54;A t-storm in spots;71;52;ENE;4;63%;79%;3

