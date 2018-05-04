Neymar back in France to continue recovery from injury

PARIS (AP) — Neymar has arrived back in France to continue his rehabilitation from a foot injury.

After landing at the small airport of Le Bourget at about noon Friday, Neymar got into a van and went to his home on the outskirts of Paris.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker had been recovering in Brazil after having surgery in March on a cracked fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He is hoping to be ready for the World Cup in Russia. Brazil's first game is on June 17 against Switzerland.

Neymar was injured playing against Marseille on Feb. 25.

He scored 19 league goals in 20 games for PSG after joining from Barcelona for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($260 million).