Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2018--Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC ( PPD ) today announced the appointment of Christopher Scully as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Scully brings more than 25 years of experience and extensive financial and commercial expertise in the pharmaceutical industry. He begins his new role on May 15 and will be based in PPD’s headquarters in Wilmington.

“Chris has a broad depth of knowledge and experience in the life sciences industry that comes from serving in senior financial and general manager roles with large pharma,” said David Simmons, PPD’s chairman and chief executive officer. “His unique blend of experience will complement and support our focus on delivering our mission, as well as superior financial results. I am confident Chris is well-suited to PPD’s culture as a company committed to integrity, financial discipline and sustainable growth.”

Scully most recently served at Pfizer, Inc. as chief commercial officer for the Pfizer essential health business unit. In that role, he led efforts to successfully transform the $26 billion unit into a sustainably growing business with industry-leading franchises in multiple durable and growing market segments. During his 21 years with Pfizer, he helped grow and transform several multibillion-dollar businesses through a variety of senior roles, including: regional president, established products Europe; vice president of finance/CFO, established products business unit; and vice president of finance, both for Japan and Asia and then for Pfizer’s worldwide pharmaceutical business.

Scully earned an MBA with a concentration in finance and international business from the Stern School of Business at New York University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Manhattan College.

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our clients and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 47 countries and approximately 20,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help clients and partners bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value in delivering life-changing therapies to improve health. For more information, visit www.ppdi.com.

