Upcoming events for Taipei May 4 through May 10

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With so much abuzz around Taipei this weekend, Taiwan News has compiled a list of a few events you and yours may have overlooked.

This weekend Umay Theater in Huashan Park presents a contemporary, Taiwan spin on the English theater classic, "Romeo and Juliet." The first performance is this evening, May 4, at 7:30 p.m., followed by a matinee and an evening performance Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available for NT$700 and NT$1,200 (US$24, US$40).



(Image from Facebook event page)

Stage Time and Juice at the Red Room returns for another bout of Junior Improv Saturday afternoon. Sharon Landon will direct a 1.5 hour class tailor-made for youth drama and improv. NT$600 per young thespian.



(Image from Facebook event page)

W Hotel teamed up with Spring Pool Glass to create a "green oasis" beach made of recycled glass. Enjoy another weekend of their urban ocean this Friday and Saturday, and next Friday and Saturday, beginning at 9 p.m. Free entry.



(Image from W Hotel's Facebook)

Äi Äi ILLUM LAB is opening their workshop to teach 15 special guests how to make candles and spring flower wreathes. Entry is NT$2,680. Class will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include snacks.



(Image from Äi Äi ILLUM LAB's Facebook)

Celebrate Caribbean culture Sunday night at the Park Taipei in Xinyi District. Chef Felicia from Trinidad and Tobago will serve a three course meal of tomato choka, pelau, and fruit cocktail served with rum. Diners can enjoy for NT$650.



(Image from Facebook event page)

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, May 5 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.