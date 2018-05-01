Taiwan submarine project to feature large at Maritime and Defense Expo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s plans to build a domestic submarine is likely to attract attention at the second edition of the Kaohsiung International Maritime and Defense Expo scheduled for September 27-30.

Offshore wind energy and green energy from the ocean will also feature prominently, the Liberty Times reported.

As reliance on domestic production has become a centerpiece of the nation’s defense procurement policies, the project to design and build a domestic submarine is expected to produce major business deals, leading to interest from overseas, according to the Liberty Times.

In addition to prominent Taiwanese business group and corporations, the Ministry of National Defense and foreign companies such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and General Electric Company GE are also expected to show up in full force, organizers said.

A total of 1,000 stands will be present, and sellers and buyers will have the opportunity to establish direct contact and learn about the latest trends, according to organizers.

Before the expo opens, the organizers plan to spend June and July , the Liberty Times reported.