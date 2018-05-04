  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/04 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 9 .710
New York 21 10 .677 1
Toronto 18 14 .563
Tampa Bay 13 16 .448 8
Baltimore 8 23 .258 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 14 .548
Detroit 13 17 .433
Minnesota 10 17 .370 5
Chicago 9 20 .310 7
Kansas City 9 22 .290 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 12 .613
Houston 20 13 .606
Seattle 18 12 .600 ½
Oakland 15 16 .484 4
Texas 13 20 .394 7

___

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, Kansas City 4

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings

Minnesota 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 12, Texas 4

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 10, Baltimore 7

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Thursday's Games

Toronto 13, Cleveland 11, 1st game, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 5

Kansas City 10, Detroit 6

Texas 11, Boston 5

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 5

Cleveland 13, Toronto 4, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 12, Baltimore 3

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Tomlin 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Happ 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 4-0) at Texas (Colon 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-1) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Cole 2-1) at Arizona (Medlen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 1-4) at Oakland (Mengden 2-3), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Richards 3-1) at Seattle (Leake 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Bauer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-3), 4:15 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Faria 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at Texas (Hamels 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 4-0) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gausman 2-2) at Oakland (Cahill 1-1), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-2), 9:10 p.m.