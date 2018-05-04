Hong Kong-Taipei is World's 2nd busiest international link 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- According to air travel intelligence company OAG, the Hong Kong-Taipei route is the world's 2nd busiest international air link between two cities from March 2017 to the end of February 2018.

The busiest route is the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur route, this route topped the OAG's busiest international routes rankings with 30,537 flights, compared with 28,887 flights for Hong Kong-Taipei.

According to the report released by the OAG, 14 of the world's busiest 20 routes, including eight of the top 10 routes, are between Asian cities. It is also noticeable that Hong Kong was the most bustling Asian airport hub, featuring in six of the top 20 routes while Singapore's Changi Airport featured in 4 air links.