UN says 80 killed in weeks of flooding in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian agency says 80 people have been reported dead and hundreds of thousands displaced from their homes since March due to heavy rainfall in Kenya.

The U.N. statement says 244,400 people have been displaced, the majority of them in Tana River, Kilifi and Mandera counties.

Floods from seasonal rains hit as the East African nation was recovering from a devastating drought last year that affected half of its counties.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in a separate statement estimates 100 killed in the flooding.

It also warns that the floods could trigger or worsen outbreaks of diseases such as malaria and cholera.