Darth Vader, Chewbacca visit Taiwan's Presidential Office to mark Star Wars Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and a many other characters from the Star Wars film series showed up at Taiwan's Presidential Office this morning to celebrate May 4th, international Star Wars Day.

In a live-streamed video of Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) from the Presidential Office at around 10:40 a.m. spoke to over 100 Star Wars fans decked out as their favorite character, and welcomed the first visitors from outer space to the Presidential Office. Chen said that no matter how long it took for them to get to Earth, he welcomed them on the behalf of the Presidential Office and said Taiwan is a beautiful place on Earth and is rich in natural and cultural resources, and said, "if you all come in peace," everyone is welcome.

Then, he jokingly lamented that Master Yoda was not present, leading many to laugh as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) appearance on Time Magazine in 2015 was compared by some to Yoda. He then quoted the wise, green sage by saying, "size matters not," and then said that "everyone can definitely see that Taiwan is bigger than they imagined."

President Tsai at the time was visiting the headquarters of GOGORO in Taoyuan and because the CEO of the company is named Horace Luke, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) on a Facebook post poked fun at Tsai and Luke by writing, "Master Yoda visited Luke Skywalker on May the 4th in Guishan District! Was this deliberately arranged?"

Chen then said that though many average people may think May 4 is ordinary day, Star Wars fans around the world must celebrate this day of the force, "May the force be with you!"



Chen poses with numerous people dressed as Star Wars characters. (CNA photo)



Chen (center) holding light saber. (CNA photo)



Yoda (left) and Chewbacca (right). (CNA image)



Princess Leia (right). (CNA image)



Storm troopers and rebel pilots. (CNA image)



Darth Vader, Kylo Ren and storm troopers wait outside Presidential Office. (CNA image)



Storm troopers and rebel pilots stationed in front of Presidential Office. (CNA image)