Taiwan's HSR ‘Night Train Special’ discount program extended till June 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSR) announced the extension of its well-received “Night Train Special” program on May 4, allowing TGo members to enjoy a 25 percent ticket discount for night trains Monday through Thursday until June 14, reports said Friday.

According to the original program, riders with TGo membership are eligible to receive 25 percent off ticket prices for trains departing after 9 PM, Monday through Thursday, between April 18 and May 31.

The new measure will not only see the preferential offer run for longer – with expiration date extended to June 14 – but all TGo riders will also be able to enjoy the discount for trains departing after 8 PM starting May 15, reported Liberty Times.

TGo members who wish to take advantage of the the 25 percent discount can click the member feature on the website of “THSR TGo” or through the “THSR App.”



TGo is a special membership program for regular HSR riders, that allows them to collect points based on rides, like the frequent flyer miles of airlines, which can be traded for discounted fares. The "Night Train Special" is being offered to encourage enrollment in the TGo membership program.

Individuals aged 18 or older can register as TGo members for free by filling in their ID and email information on the aforementioned website and THSR App. Those who sign up before purchasing their THSR tickets will be granted 1 point for every NT$20 spent, and with 500 or more points accumulated, members will be eligible to redeem the points for reduced fares or for a full fare ticket.